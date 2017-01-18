5 Foods You Should Eat Every Day

Eating clean and healthy can sometimes feel like a hassle, but eating these five foods every day will be easy! You might even be eating them already without realizing they’re staple foods!

1. Berries: Berries are an amazing source of fiber, which is important for your digestive system and can be fundamental in weight loss. Raspberries are the biggest source of fiber at 8 grams per cup, and they also hold anti-cancer properties. Blueberries have half the amount of fiber as raspberries, but they pack a ton of antioxidants to help your memory stay sharp as you age. Strawberries have a little less fiber than blueberries, but they are a great source of vitamin C.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: 15 Berries You Never Know Existed

2. Eggs: We all know that eggs are a good source of high-quality protein, but did you know they can leave you feeling full for a long period of time after you’re finished eating them? Their yolks also contain antioxidants that help keep your eyes healthy.

3. Nuts: Nuts are full of heart-healthy unsaturated fats, but the champion of nuts has to be the walnut. It has the highest levels of heart-healthy and mood-boosting omega-3 fatty acids out of any nut. It also contains high amounts of mono- and polyunsaturated-fat content that help reduce your bad cholesterol and maintain your good cholesterol.

>> Read more: Glossary of Foods: Tigernuts

4. Broccoli: Broccoli is a superfood because of its high amounts of vitamins C, K and A, as well as folate. It also contains sulforaphane, a type of isothlocyanate thought to thwart cancer by stimulating your body’s detoxification enzymes.

>> Try our Baked Broccoli Tots!

5. Tea: Not only is tea a warm and comforting drink during cool weather and a cool and refreshing drink in warm weather, but regular drinking of tea can reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s, diabetes and some cancers. Plus, it can also lead to healthier gums, teeth and bones because it is rich in antioxidants called flavonoids. It is best to drink tea immediately or soon after it has been brewed in order to get the full effect of the flavonoids, but if you like to keep a pitcher of tea in your fridge, be sure to add a squeeze of lemon juice before drinking it. Citric acid preserves the flavonoids.

>> Recipe: Clean Green Citrus Tea

What superfoods do you incorporate into your daily diet? Share with us in the comments below!