17 Free Weight Exercises for Toned Arms

So you want toned arms? You’ll have to work them hard — biceps, triceps and shoulders. All you need to turn those arms into sculpted works of art is a pair of free weights. Not quite sure what to do? Well, here are 17 free weight exercises that will tone your arms in no time. Combine these exercises with a healthy diet and detox water for success.

BICEPS

1. Hammer Curl:

This exercise is great if you’re looking to add a little bump to your bicep!

Step 1: Standing upright with core engaged, weights resting at sides with palms facing in.

Step 2: Curl the dumbbells up, thumbs on top, until they reach shoulders. Lower to start position with control.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

2. Concentration Curl on Stability Ball:

If multitasking comes naturally to you, you’ll love this combination of biceps and core stability!

Step 1: Sit on a stability ball holding a dumbbell in right hand.

Step 2: Lean forward, placing right elbow on inside of right thigh, arm extended with thumb up.

Step 3: Slowly curl weight toward shoulder, rotating hand until palm faces up. Hold, then slowly lower back to start. Complete all your reps on one side and then repeat on opposite side.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps (each side) | 3 sets

4. Crossover Hammer Curl:



This great alternative to your average Joe hammer curl is sure to hit some of those hard-to-reach places.

Step 1: Stand with a dumbbell in each hand. Your hands down at your sides with palms facing in.

Step 2: Without twisting your arm and keeping palms facing in, curl the dumbbell of the right arm up towards your left shoulder. Touch the top of the dumbbell to your shoulder and hold.

Step 3: Slowly lower the dumbbell along the same path as you inhale and then repeat the same movement for the left arm.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps (each side) | 3 sets

5. Reverse Bicep Curl:



In just one exercise you can tone the back of your biceps and your forearms! You may need to swap out for some slightly lighter dumbbells during this move!

Step 1: Begin standing with feet shoulder-width apart, palms face down on the tops of thighs, grasping a dumbbell (or a bar) in each hand.

Step 2: While keeping your upper arms stationary, curl the weights up to shoulders by only moving the forearms.

Step 3: In a controlled motion, begin to lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

6. Horizontal Bicep Curl:

This move will really work your biceps, as long as you keep your upper arms around shoulder level and only bend from the elbow.

Step 1: Stand with legs shoulder-width apart. Keep chest up and back straight. With a dumbbell in each hand, lift arms out to your sides even with your shoulders and palms facing upward.

Step 2: Bend arms at the elbows curling the weight in toward your ears. Pause and then slowly uncurl the arms. Do not drop the arms back to your side. Keep the arms extended out to your sides and repeat the curl.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

TRICEPS

6. Overhead Triceps Extension on Stability Ball:

This exercise engages your core and your triceps! Just make sure you keep your elbows pointed at the ceiling.

Step 1: Sit on a stability ball with both feet firmly placed on the floor, hip-width apart or wider. Hold a dumbbell overhead with both hands. Brace your abdominal/core muscles to stabilize the spine, pulling your shoulder blades down and back.

Step 2: Inhale. Bend your elbows in a slow and controlled manner, lowering the dumbbell behind your head. Do not allow the upper arms to move. Continue to bend the elbows to a 90 degree bend or until your upper arms begin to move backward. Do not make contact with the back of your head. Do not change the position of your head, torso, upper arms, wrists or feet. Slowly straighten the elbows and return to start position. Repeat.

Modification (Beginner): Grab a lighter set of weights and try to first master this move on a stable bench or chair.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

7. Skull Crusher:

Sounds pleasant, doesn’t it? At least you can lie down for this one! There is no actual skull crushing involved, but it sure makes you feel like one bad mama jama.

Step 1: Lie on the ground with knees bent, feet flat on floor.

Step 2: Holding a heavy dumbbell in both hands, straighten arms until the weight is directly over your shoulders.

Step 3: Keeping arms tights to body, bend your arms only at the elbow, lowering the weight slowly toward your forehead. Hold for a beat.

Step 4: Squeeze the back of your arms to press back into the start position.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

8. Tricep Dips on Step:

Keys to performing this exercise correctly? Your arms should be locked in at your ribcage. Also, make certain that you are only bending at the elbow and that your booty is as close to the step as possible. If this is too difficult, bend your knees and bring your feet in closer to the step.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

9. Kneeling Triceps Extension:



In order to crank up the heat, make sure that you keep your arm straight as you extend!

Step 1: Grab a dumbbell and come to all fours. Keep your hips over your knees and shoulder over the wrist of your stabilizing arm. The back is flat and the working arm is straight beside you at hip-height holding a dumbbell. This is as low as the arm will go.

Step 2: With the palm facing the ceiling, push the weight upward about 6 inches.

Step 3: Release back to the hip line. Continue on this side for allotted time, then switch to other side.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps (each side) | 3 sets

10. Horizontal In-And-Outs:

You will feel the burn in your triceps after just a few reps with the horizontal in-and-outs, but the burn means it’s working! Keep it up!

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold the weights just above your chest, elbows pointing out to the sides. Your elbows should be at the same height as your shoulders.

Step 2: Exhale and send the weights out to the sides, unhinging the elbows completely. Inhale to bring them back to the chest. That is one rep. Repeat for allotted time.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

11. Triceps Extensions:



Keep your elbows close to your ears throughout this exercise to enhance your posture!

Step 1: Hold one dumbbell with both hands and raise it over your head, keeping the weight vertical. Pull the elbows in closely so they’re nearly squeezing your head. Keep your stance neutral.

Step 2: Dip the weight behind your head. Keep your elbows in close to your head — when you dip the weight back, your elbows will want to flare out. Instead, keep it tight and depend on the triceps to hold it together.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

12. Triceps Pushup:

Ready to crank up the heat? This intense move will have your triceps burning in no time! Not ready to perform this pushup on your toes? No worries, drop your knees to the ground.

Step 1: Get into a standard pushup position with your hands directly in front of your chest, squeezing your elbows to your sides. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your upper arms parallel to your sides and your elbows pointing straight back.

Step 2: Push back up to start.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

SHOULDERS

13. Bent Over Row:

This move will pump up your energy and your heart rate! Make sure you start out with a light weight until you feel comfortable with the posture.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hinge the hips so the upper body leans forward. Keep your back flat, and extend the dumbbells straight down from shoulders.

Step 2: Without rocking, row the weights back toward the body until they reach your sides. Elbows will point directly behind you. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and open the chest.

Step 3: With control, release the row to the starting position. You want to keep the dumbbells as close to the thighs as possible instead of holding them away from your body.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

14. L-Raise:

This move will really sculpt and mold those shoulders! Make sure your arms are extended as straight as possible for the best results.

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width distance apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your sides, palms facing in. Roll the shoulders back and down and brace the core.

Step 2: Exhale and lift the arms: one comes forward and the other moves out to the side, creating an “L” shape. Keep the arms at shoulder-height.

Step 3: Lower to the hips and repeat on the other side. Control the move – no swinging!

» Suggested reps: 12 reps (on each side) | 3 sets

15. Upright Row:

You have many options when it comes to upright rows. You can use dumbbells, a bar or the cable machine with a bar attachment on it. Hold the bar or weight down in front of your legs and then slowly bring your elbows up to shoulder height. Make sure to keep your hands close to your body. You don’t want the arms to go out and up, but rather straight up and down from the starting position.

Step 1: Begin standing with feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees, palms facing down on the tops of your thighs, grasping a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your knees slightly bent and your chest up.

Step 2: Pull your hands directly up until your elbows and forearms are virtually parallel to the ground while squeezing your shoulder blades together. The dumbbells should end at chest level. Pause at the top and lower the dumbbells to the starting position. That is one rep.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

16. Butterfly Shoulder Press:



This is the ultimate upper body multitasker—targeting your shoulders, triceps and biceps! Keep your arms raised to shoulder level to really feel the burn.

Step 1: Standing with feet hip-width distance apart and a dumbbell in each hand, bring your elbows up to just below shoulder height in front of your chest.

Step 2: Open up your arms into a field goal position, stretching them back to activate your shoulder blades.

Step 3: Extend your arms overhead and then reverse the move to return to start.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets

17. Rear Delt Raise:



Here’s another one that works your shoulders and your upper back at the same time. You can either sit or stand for these (sitting is more challenging).

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at the hips and lean forward so your hips go behind your heels and the back is flat. Gaze in front of you at the floor and hold dumbbells in front of you with arms extended, palms facing in.

Step 2: Keeping your arms straight (without locking the elbows), lift your dumbbells to the side of your body. If you have to jerk your body to complete this movement, decrease your weight. Avoid putting the work in your lower back. Squeeze your shoulder blades together then release the weights back under the chest with control. That is one rep.

» Suggested reps: 12 reps | 3 sets