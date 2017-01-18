15 Tasty Takes Using Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt has made a name for itself in the health food market these days. Everywhere you turn, health foodies are pushing Greek yogurt as a great healthy snack. Have you ever wondered why? A 6 oz serving of plain Greek Yogurt has 0 Fat and cholesterol. It’s packed with twice the protein than your average yogurt, which makes you feel fuller for longer.

Also, it doesn’t typically contain the sugar and sweeteners that regular yogurts contain. If that isn’t enough to encourage you to give it a try, how about the fact that it packs a punch with many of the vitamins that you need including calcium, potassium, zinc, B6 and B12. In order to gain the benefits of Greek Yogurt you can add some fruit for a healthy treat or use it as an alternative to ingredients in daily cooking that may not pack the health punch that Greek Yogurt provides. Here are some ideas to help put those benefits in your daily menu!

Overnight Oats: This recipe is great for a grab and go breakfast. It’s packed with fiber and protein. It’s also a great option for an after workout energy boost! (via Skinnytaste)

Baked Banana Bread French Toast: French Toast is generally a “no-no” if you are trying to watch your waistline. But, this is a great Saturday morning breakfast treat that doesn’t pack on all the calories. (via The Nutritious Kitchen)

Banana Blueberry Muffins: Who doesn’t love a grab and go breakfast idea? Muffins are great options, as long as they are skinny versions. Try this one out! (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Lightened Up Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich: Greek Yogurt is a great alternative to mayonnaise. It doesn’t contain the fat and cholesterol and instead offers a creamy, tangy, and tasty alternative (via Nosh On It)!

Grape Salad: Fruit salads are generally made with creams and marshmallows, but this fruit salad is a healthier version of the creamy treat. When making this recipe, opt for fat free cream cheese in order to keep the calories low. (via Little Dairy on the Prairie)

Healthy Red Potato and Dill Salad: You can choose this recipe, or make your own recipe for potato salad and substitute Greek yogurt for the mayonnaise. (via Table for Two)

Greek Yogurt Berry Smoothie: Smoothies are great after workout options because the protein helps aid in the repairing of your muscles. Greek yogurt makes this a creamy delight perfect for anytime. (via Damn Delicious)

Deviled Eggs: This recipe for deviled eggs uses Greek yogurt instead of mayo so you won’t feel guilty when you eat 2 or 3! (via Skinny Ms.)

Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake: This Mexican Dish is a Skinny Mom favorite and the creaminess of the Greek yogurt combined with cream cheese makes for the perfect filling. Click here to get this great recipe!

Skinny Greek Yogurt Chicken: This is a baked chicken idea that adds the tanginess of Greek yogurt and Parmesan cheese. It’s low in calories but high in protein. (via Life of Meg)

Creamy Lemon Yogurt-Sauce Pasta: Yogurt can create a cream sauce that will feed the need for comfort food without adding the calories. This is a great Meatless Monday recipe. (via Ezra Pound Cake)

Tortellini with Yogurt, Mint, and Smoked Paprika Oil: A delicious new way to dress up your tortellini! You’ll get a new punch of flavor with each bite. (via Serious Eats)

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake: Who says you can’t have cheesecake? Well sure, not every day. Even healthy versions are a bad idea for a daily treat. But depriving yourself of foods is never a good idea because you’ll find yourself defying the rules and gorging. So why not try this idea for a special treat?! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Greek Yogurt Popsicles: This is a great treat for the kids also! Your body needs the nutrients that this sweet treat will provide. (via Damn Delicious)

Chocolate Greek Yogurt Ice Cream: We love ideas to reduce the amount of artificial ingredients that we take in on a daily basis. This is also a great treat for the kids to enjoy, minus dyes and high fructose corn syrup. Such an easy recipe using hot chocolate mix. (via Chocolate and Zucchini)