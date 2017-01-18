10 Healthy 4th of July Recipes

Independence Day is a great reason to spend quality time with your family and friends, and an even better time to show off your fabulous cooking skills. Whether you’ve been asked to bring the appetizer or the dessert, with these awesome skinny recipes, you’re themed food is sure to impress!

Red, White and Blue Potato Salad: A tasty combination of red, blue and fingerling potatoes makes this a great appetizer to kick of any 4th of July celebration. (via My Recipes)

(Photo: Photo credit: My Recipes)

July 4th Popcorn: This is a really simple recipe that tastes amazing! Simply pop some corn, melt almond bark or white chocolate, and sprinkle. (via Eating Richly)

(Photo: Photo credit: Eating Richly)

Crustless Sweet Potato Pie: What’s more American than some good ole’ sweet potato pie? This is a healthy serving of comfort food you just can’t pass up. Click here for recipe.

Cookie Cutter Fruit Salad: This is a fun and healthy start to your meal and you can enlist the kids pre-party to help you cut out the watermelon. (via Wit & Whistle)

(Photo: Photo credit: Wit and Whistle)

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: Get the slow cooker ready! What’s better at a block party than a huge vat of juicy pulled pork waiting to be dished up onto buns? Just be sure you’ve got enough barbecue sauce! Click here for recipe.

Skinny Gourmet Hotdogs: Hotdogs aren’t just for kids, and they don’t need to be boring either. This is a great twist on the classic cookout favorite that is sure to please thanks to the Skinny Slaw topping! Click here for recipe.

Deliciously Simple Cheeseburger: If you are having a 4th of July cookout, burgers are pretty much a given. Give this lean version a try and please the entire neighborhood! Click here for recipe.

Skinny Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries: These tasty treats will be the delight of any backyard barbecue! Click here for the recipe.

Red, White, and Blue Trifle: A beautiful display and low-cal dessert makes this dish a hit! While this may look fancy, it’s easy to serve up into cups and distribute to your guests! Click here for recipe.

Fresh Cranberry Margaritas: Cool off after a long day and enjoy the firework show with this fresh and tasty margarita! This drink is packed with oranges, limes and fresh cranberries for your sipping pleasure. Click here for recipe.

So kick off this 4th of July with a delicious BANG! With recipes this healthy, you can even feel good about going up for seconds.