10 Foods That Get A Bad Rap

It’s hard to figure out which foods are good for you and which foods you should avoid altogether. Some days the media is all about one fruit or veggie and how good it is for you, and the next day that food is awful and can cause cancer! How are you supposed to know which foods are beneficial for your body? Keep reading to find out for yourself the truth about a few foods that have been getting a bad rap.

Eggs: Some people avoid eggs because studies found that it has too much cholesterol, but recent studies have found that saturated fat and not cholesterol is the problem when it comes to poor heart health. Eggs also get flak for the foods they are often served with, like sausage and bacon. Eggs are actually good for you because they contain not just three grams of protein but also vitamin D, phosphorus, riboflavin, choline and selenium to lower your risk of heart disease.

Potatoes: These vegetable is often associated with health problems like insulin resistance and weight gain. There have, in fact, been no connections to either of these health problems. In addition, potatoes are a great source of potassium, vitamin C and fiber! On the other hand, potato chips, of course, are bad for you.

Coffee: You know that this tasty drink tends to make you feel anxious and jittery. It can prevent you from sleeping and mess with your stomach if it can’t handle too much caffeine. Moderate amounts, however, can be beneficial to your health. As much as two to four cups of coffee a day — with or without caffeine — can reduce your risk of dementia, diabetes and liver cancer! It’s also high in flavonoids that can improve your heart health and protect your cells from aging.

Nuts: These little food snacks are filled with calories and fats. The fats are the good fats though, unsaturated and good for your heart. Eating them won’t make you gain weight or do anything bad to your health — quite the opposite, actually. Research found that people who ate nuts tend to be thinner. Walnuts are high in omega-3s, almonds are full of protein and vitamin E, and pistachios are a good source of antioxidants.

Popcorn: Thank goodness there are researchers out there proving that popcorn is a nutritious snack to eat! Popcorn has nearly twice the amount of polyphenols in it than a serving of several types of fruits. It’s also completely whole grain, unlike those other foods like breads and crackers that are only partially whole grain. You can have three cups of popcorn for just 100 calories, plus there are plenty of healthy toppings to add to it!

Pasta: You might stay away from pasta because everyone always says it has such a high glycemic index. There’s good news though; you can still eat macaroni and spaghetti! One serving of these pastas — about one cup — have a low glycemic index of 45 to 50. It won’t cause a quick rise in your blood sugar levels and it will keep you fuller for a longer time period!

Alcohol: Drinking a moderate amount is perfectly okay and even has health benefits. People tend to drink less when they’re watching their weight because alcohol can have tons of calories, especially sugary mixed drinks. Just be sure to drink in moderation, because a little bit won’t hurt. It can actually slash your risk for heart attacks, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer! Studies have even shown that those who drink are less likely to develop mental diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Chocolate: If you love dark chocolate, then you should keep eating it. Chocolate isn’t always looked at as the healthiest thing to eat, but dark chocolate has some health benefits. It can decrease bad cholesterol and reduce blood clots. If you want to test this out for yourself, buy dark chocolate with a higher cacao level — about 60 percent cacao or higher.

Avocados: Beware the fat in these green fruits! Or that’s what you’re told at least. The truth is that the fat contained in avocados is heart-smart monounsaturated fats. You might not want to eat a whole avocado everyday, but it’s a great way to get plenty of nutrients. Avocados have more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, C, D as well as fiber and potassium.

Peanut butter: Everyone knows that this tasty treat has so many calories! You simply stay away because it can be so addicting that you’ll gain weight. In truth, peanut butter can help you control your hunger and manage your weight. Having a snack of crackers and peanut butter can help you stave off hunger pangs until dinner because of the protein and fiber it contains.

