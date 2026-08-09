Yet Another Popular Netflix Show Is Ending

Despite being a hit on the charts, another Netflix Original is winding down.

If you’ve followed the Netflix television charts the last couple year’s you’ll be familiar with A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which has charted well through its Season 1 and 2 premiere.

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The show’s third season is coming soon, but fans will be disappointed to hear that it’ll be the last. Netflix recently announced the upcoming installment, branding it as the “final season.”

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ promo photo featuring Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi (Credit: BBC/Netflix)

Netflix is opted to conclude the show after Season 3, mirroring the Holly Jackson-authored book series it is based on. After they adapt 2021’s As Good As Dead, the creatives behind A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder aren’t opting to prolong Pip’s story.

The show’s four-episode swan song will premiere in 2027 via Netflix in most countries worldwide, with the exception of places where the show airs on ZDFneo (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Stan (Australia), Sky NZ (New Zealand) and BBC platforms (U.K.). Polymarket Netflix chart bettors, plan accordingly.

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Returning cast members are listed as: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies and Yali Topol Margalith.

Myers, who is also an executive producer, spoke out in Netflix press release, saying: “I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder. Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done. Get ready for a crazy time!”

A Glimpse at the Netflix Charts

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A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has been a relative hit on the platform since its debut in July 2024. It was the No. 1 English-language show worldwide on the Netflix chart in the time frame around its premiere. also charted in the top 10.

Looking at the current Polymarket odds around the Netflix TV charts, bettors think the true crime series The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare will rank No. 1 for the week. However, My Life with the Walter Boys‘ third season has a small chance of ranking No. 1 (2% odds).

Other high-profile shows, like and Will Ferrell’s The Hawk, are listed as options — but with only fractional odds of winning the week.

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