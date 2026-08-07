Will ‘Stranger Things’ Release a New Episode in 2026?

Stranger Things has not released a new episode since the series finale streamed on December 31, 2025.

The finale, titled “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” aired not only on Netflix – the series’ home for all five seasons – but also in more than 600 theaters nationwide. While it’s easy to believe the 42nd episode of the series, the finale, was indeed the last we’ll see of Stanger Things, speculation persists that a new episode will release before the calendar turns to 2027.

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Polymarket is taking wagers on the possibility of a new episode being officially released by Netflix by December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For this particular market, the rules define an episode as having to be listed as a distinct episode of Stanger Things on Netflix and be playable for general subscribers in the United States. The description further states that to be considered an episode, it must be an officially numbered or titled episode. Bettors currently see just a 5% chance of this happening.

New "Stranger Things" episode released by December 31?

The odds of a 43rd episode of the series slightly increase when Polymarket pushes the deadline to March 31, 2027. 8% of bettors envision that happening.

In the seemingly unlikely event one or more new episodes do find their way onto Netflix, a historic timetable would suggest that neither 2026 nor 2027 are all that likely. 2028 or beyond would make more sense based on previous seasons. There was a year between seasons one and two, then another two years passed before season three hit Netflix. Nearly three years later, season four dropped and the final season followed more than two and a half years after the fourth.

As fans wait for the possibility of more episodes of the iconic ‘80s-based science fiction series, they’ll at least be able to appease their Stanger Things appetite with a taste of a series spin-off. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series from the same universe, premiered this summer and a second season has already been ordered.

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