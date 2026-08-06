Horror Movie Director Dies Suddenly: Justin Hardy was 61

Justin Hardy, a successful producer and director, has passed away from a heart attack. He was 61.

Hardy died July 31, less than a month before the premiere of Wrath of the Gods, a sequel to his father, the late Robin Hardy’s, 1973 horror film The Wicker Man. Hardy’s movie is scheduled to premiere August 28 in London at FrightFest.

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Robin Hardy wrote Wrath of the Gods as the final feature in a horror trilogy that includes: The Wicker Man, The Wicker Tree and Wrath of the Gods.

The Guardian shared a statement from Hardy’s family following his death saying they are: ” … devastated to share that Justin Hardy passed away. He was so full of life right to the end, and incredibly energised (sp) to be working towards premiering his latest film this month. We are all so proud of him and heartbroken he won’t be with us at his premiere. He was a man of family, of boundless creativity and of devotion for everyone he held dear.”

Born in October 1964, Hardy directed more than 40 projects across TV and film. Some of those titles include Locked Up Abroad, A Spell on You and 37 Days. Hardy also produced more than a dozen projects including City of Vice and True Horror. In addition to directing and producing Hardy also wrote several scripts, mainly for TV movies.

Throughout his career Hardy was nominated for numerous awards and won four Royal Television Society Awards. Among the awards he was nominated for was a Primetime Emmy for The Last Dragon.

Along with directing, writing and producing TV and film, Hardy also co-authored a book, Children of the Wicker Man, with his brother Dominic. The book was centered around their father’s making of The Wicker Man. In 2024 Justin Hardy made a documentary based off the book.

He’s survived by his four children and his wife, Larissa.