New True Crime Documentary Soars to Netflix’s No. 1 Show of the Week

A new true crime documentary is taking over the Netflix charts.

After Netflix revealed its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of July 27-Aug. 2, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare came out in the No. 1 spot. It ousted Will Ferrell’s The Hawk from the top spot, where the new comedy series had lived for the past two weeks.

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Chronicling one of the most chilling murder cases in recent memory, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare honors the four young lives that were taken while tracing every step from the night of the killings to the eventual arrest of the suspect. Director Skye Borgman said she and executive producer Joe Berlinger made the conscious decision not to focus on the murderer, but instead on the victims and their families.

“That choice was probably the easiest choice to make — to really focus on these four individuals and not on the perpetrator,” Borgman told Tudum. “It’s because they deserve [it] … everything that was in the news was talking about ‘Who did this? Who could have done this?’ And their names were not front of mind.”

“When I was able to sit down and talk to the families, both before we started shooting and during the shooting, that’s one thing that they really wanted to get across: They weren’t just victims. They were alive, bright, happy, amazing people. And it was really important for them to tell this story and to put that message forward — what we lost.”

The docuseries debuted to Netflix’s No. 1 show spot on Wednesday, July 29, and it hasn’t budged since. FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows it sitting at No. 1 all week long and even today.

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Polymarket traders had bet big that the series would be named the No. 1 show in the country, giving it nearly 100% odds of doing so throughout the week. The closest it came to a close call was the day it premiered, when traders gave it 49.5% odds and Season 2 of Ransom Canyon 51.5% odds. Even last week’s top show, The Hawk, had 46% odds at that time. However, within hours The Idaho Murders began to pull away in the betting scenario.

Other shows included on Polymarket’s spread included the Harlan Coben limited series I Will Find You, which previously spent multiple weeks at the top of the charts, as well as Season 1 of Little House on the Prairie. Those were ultimately included in the Top 10 list but didn’t have enough steam to be named No. 1 overall.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (July 27-Aug. 2)

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare Ransom Canyon Season 2 The Hawk The Bombing of Pan Am 103 Raw 2026 – July 27, 2026 My Daughter’s Father I Will Find You Ransom Canyon Season 1 Elite Force Season 1 Little House on the Prairie

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