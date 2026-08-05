Comedian Dies After Short Illness: Jimmy Cricket Was 80



James Mulgrew, a comedian known professionally as “Jimmy Cricket” has passed away. He was 80-years-old.

In a statement posted by Cricket’s family to social media, the family announced the performer’s death which followed a short illness: “Our beloved Jimmy passed away this morning after a short illness,” the family statement began. “He spent his last few days surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs.”

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The family later added: “Forever our clown, he was cracking jokes to the wonderful NHS staff and to us all, right until the end. His courage, dignity and positivity, through all he endured was inspirational. A force for joy, we are just all very sad that the world is a far less sillier place today.”

Cricket was born in Northern Ireland in 1945 and spent most of his career touring and working throughout the UK.

In addition to successfully touring, Cricket starred in his own TV show, And There’s More and had a radio show on BBC’s Radio 2, Jimmy’s Cricket Team. He was also a part of a British darts-themed game show, Bullseye, in the early 1980s and a regular on the UK’s annual variety fundraiser, Royal Variety Performance.

Later in life, Cricket worked as the resident comedian at the Lyndene Hotel in Blackpool, England for more than ten years.

Jimmy’s family ended their statement on his passing by referencing one of his famous one-liners and his faith: “We were going to end by using his famous catchphrase and say, ‘There’s no More.’ But Jimmy was a man of great faith and a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church,” the family added. “He believed that death is not the end and was looking forward to eternity, so really…And there’s more.”

He is survived by his wife May, four children and four grandchildren.