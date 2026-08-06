CBS News Correspondent Jumps to NBC Show as Anchor

Nikki Battiste, a CBS News Correspondent, is headed to NBC after nearly 10 years with CBS.

Battiste shared news of her CBS departure and pending role at NBC in a post to her Instagram account late last week: “I’m thrilled to share that I will be joining NBC News as anchor of Early TODAY. I will also contribute to TODAY. I’m honored, humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with the extraordinary teams at @nbc_earlytoday @todayshow and @nbcnews,” wrote Battiste.

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The move to NBC is actually a homecoming of sorts for Battiste. She started her TV career at Saturday Night Live and TODAY working as a page before advancing to a production assistant. From there she spent several years as a reporter and producer at ABC News before joining CBS in 2017.

Her Instagram post, which included a photo of her wearing an NBC hat and holding and NBC mug, touched on that homecoming. “This is special for me… a true homecoming. I began my journalism career as an NBC Page and then a production assistant at TODAY,” Battiste said. “NBC has always been near and dear to me. This next chapter is a dream come true.

“Thank you @nbc_earlytoday, @todayshow and @nbcnews – and to my family for their continued support and love. I’ll see you on the air the week of August 10th on @nbc @nbcnews and @nbcnewsnow!”

Throughout her career Battiste has won an Emmy and Peabody Award and has been nominated for a number of other awards. Her Emmy win came in 2017 as part of ABC in the category of Outstanding News Special for “The President and the People.”

While a part of CBS, Battiste regularly appeared on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News, 48 Hours, and CBS Sunday Morning.

Viewers can find Battiste on Early Today starting next week. The show airs at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday – Friday.