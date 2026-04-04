Netflix Announces Premiere Date for ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2

Pippa Fitz-Amobi is solving another case.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will premiere on May 27.

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Emma Myers is returning as Pip, alongside Zain Iqbal as Pip’s partner-in-crime Ravi Singh. They will be joined by new co-stars Misia Butler, Eden H. Davies, and Jack Rowan. Season 2 is based on the second book in Holly Jackson’s bestselling YA mystery series, Good Girl, Bad Blood, and will be adapted and written by Jackson and Poppy Coogan.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

“I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show!” Jackson said in a statement to Tudum. “We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!”

Added Cogan, “I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for Season 2 and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.”

Per Netflix, in Season 2, “After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip (Myers) is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ (Henry Ashton) trial approaches, Connor’s (Jude Morgan-Collie) brother Jamie (Davies) suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2. (L-R) Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, Freddie England as Robin Hastings, Asha Banks as Cara Ward, Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

The cast for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder also includes Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, and Freddie England. Jackson had nothing but good things to say about the new cast members. “Eden is sensational as our Jamie, his presence felt throughout, even though he’s missing,” she said. “Misia is the perfect Stanley Forbes, delivering a truly heart-wrenching performance. And Jack as Charlie Green is simply extraordinary: I had to stand and clap at the monitors. Just you wait.”

Developed by Coogan, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder premiered in July 2024 on BBC Three and the following month on Netflix. The series was renewed for Season 2 that November. There are three books in Jackson’s YA series, but it’s too early to predict if As Good As Dead will also be adapted. For now, the first season is streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 coming on May 27.