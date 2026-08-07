Reality TV Contestant Was Actually Pregnant During the Finale – and She Didn’t Even Know It

Angelina Keeley, a contestant on Survivor 50, revealed earlier this week that she was unknowingly pregnant when she appeared on the live season finale in May.

Keeley, 37, posted a picture carousel to her Instagram account where she shared with her more than 37,000 followers the news that her and her husband, Austin, are expanding their family by one. Their new baby, expected in January 2027, already has two big sisters, 6-year-old Sophia and 3-year-old Gabriella.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A tiny update,” is what Keeley captioned her Instagram announcement. Throughout the IG picture carousel, Keeley shared a photo from the Survivor 50 live event and – after previously writing “She didn’t know it yet but,” added “She got to bring one of her daughters on stage her at the Survivor 50 Finale.”

Her IG reveal continued when Keeley, who made her Survivor debut when she was a contestant in 2018’s Survivor: David vs. Goliath, shared a photo of her and her two daughters that said, “But it wasn’t one of these two babes (alluding to a daughter joining her on stage).”

An ultrasound photo of the Angelina and Austin’s new baby girl followed, then a picture of a pregnant Angelina with “We can’t wait to meet you (including a pink heart emoji) Jan 2027,” typed on the top of the image. Throughout the IG post Case Elliot’s “Baby I’m Yours” played.

The soon-to-be mother of three is a management consultant who finished third place during her David vs. Goliath appearance. During the recent Survivor 50 season, Keeley placed 19th.

Along with her fellow Survivor David vs. Goliath contestant, Kara Kay, Keeley appeared in the second season of the popular HBO series The White Lotus as hotel guests. Mike White, who created The White Lotus, appeared on Survivor’s 37th season and has regularly cast Survivor alums in his series.