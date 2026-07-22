Netflix’s No. 1 Show Is a Star-Studded New Comedy Series

Netflix released its list of Top 10 shows in the United States for the week of July 13-19 on Tuesday, revealing the top show to be a new comedy series starring Will Ferrell and several other comedy stars.

The Hawk soared to No. 1 following its July 17 premiere. Polymarket traders were sure the new show would be the top-streamed show on Netflix, betting with 97% odds that it would do so.

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Other shows on the Polymarket spread included Little House on the Prairie Season 1 (2%), former No. 1 I Will Find You (1%), Worst Neighbor Ever (<1%) and Quarterback (<1%), among others, but The Hawk stole the show.

In The Hawk, Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a washed-up professional golfer on the back nine of his career who is chasing one final major — and dragging everyone he loves into the chaos in the process. Molly Shannon stars as Stacy, Lonnie’s estranged wife trying to fulfill her own dreams, with Jimmy Tatro starring as Lance, Lonnie’s hotshot son and golf pro in his own right. Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, David Hornsby, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman round out the star-studded cast.

Despite the show’s success on the charts, critics have largely dismissed the series, which as of press time sits with a 30% critics score and 65% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers have criticized the series for relying too heavily on Ferrell’s comedic style without delivering fresh laughs, with some calling it repetitive and underdeveloped.

Numbers don’t lie, however, with The Hawk clearly resonating with Netflix fans. Will you tune in to see the top show of the week despite its negative reviews?

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Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S. (July 13-19)

The Hawk Season 1 Little House on the Prairie Season 1 I Will Find You Worst Neighbor Ever Season 1 Raw 2026 – July 13, 2026 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4 I’m Not Afraid José Totoy 3 Ms. Rachel Season 1 Quarterback Season 3

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