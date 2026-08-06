What Jaylen Brown Said About LeBron James’ Son Bronny

When new Philadelphia 76ers teammates Jaylen Brown and LeBron James share a locker room for the first time, things might get a little awkward.

That’s because Brown – allegedly – had a negative opinion of LeBron’s son, Bronny James’, pro prospects two summers ago. When Bronny, currently entering his third pro season with the Lakers, was playing in Summer League in 2024 as a rookie, Brown was caught on video seemingly telling the person seated next to him “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

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Jaylen Brown: “I don't think Bronny is a pro."



LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are now teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zhect45YXP — Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 24, 2026

He was far from alone in that opinion, but he also wasn’t teammates with LeBron either.

At the time, Brown’s comments went viral across social media as Bronny’s abilities were questioned across the league and plenty of people inside and outside of the league argued that he was only in the NBA because of his famous father’s influence. Supporting those claims was the fact that the younger James was not selected until the late second round of the NBA Draft and it was his dad’s then-team, the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him.

Brown never confirmed or denied the alleged comment about Bronny, but days after his comments went viral, Brown took to X (formerly Twitter) saying in part: “ … Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

As of late July, Brown and LeBron are now teammates with the Sixers. Brown came over via trade earlier in the offseason and James signed as a free agent. It’s safe to assume a clearing of the air might be a necessary first step for the 76ers’ pair of superstar acquisitions.

And it likely won’t be as awkward as one might expect. The elder James seems to have swept Brown’s alleged comments under the rug long ago and even supported Brown as an MVP candidate last winter.

“I don’t understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well,” James said of Brown’s MVP candidacy in late February, per ESPN. “Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season. And he’s averaging what, 30? Just under 30?”

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Once ‘Bron and Brown squash the beef they can turn their attention to aiding Philadelphia in their quest to win a championship for the first time since 1983. And odds are mostly in their favor. Polymarket bettors have the 76ers as the third-likeliest team to win the ’26-27 NBA title. Philly’s at 13.5% on Polymarket, trailing only San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

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