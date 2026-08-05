NFL Head Coach Suffers Several Serious Injuries in Car Crash Weeks Ahead of Season’s Start



The San Francisco 49ers have already suffered a minor injury as training camp enters its second week.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a recent car crash in which he sustained several serious injuries. Shanahan crashed in Palo Alto, California when the car he was driving collided with another car on the road. Shanahan has since admitted the crash was his fault, per ESPN, and that he veered into the other car while reaching for his phone that had fallen. Neither driver was cited for the accident.

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Shanahan broke three ribs, his nose, his hand, and suffered a concussion during the crash. He also reportedly received several stiches. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. San Francisco’s coach has only made limited appearances at 49ers camp which saw rookies report on July 18 and veterans on July 25. The two-car accident took place on July 14.

In his absence, Chris Foerster, the team’s assistant head coach, is handling Shanahan’s normal responsibilities.

San Francisco confirmed the accident and Shanahan’s injuries in a statement released by the team when the rookies reported: “ San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers,” the statement said in part.

Ailments to the head coach seem to be just the start of a troubling trend of injuries for the 49ers ahead of the ’26-27 season. Over the weekend, third-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was deemed out for the season with a nagging PCL injury that first surfaced last season.

This week, big-name free agent acquisition, wide receiver Mike Williams, has been sidelined with an injured hamstring.

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Injuries to Shanahan, Pearsall and Evans haven’t done much to inspire faith in the Niners. Polymarket bettors currently see the team as having just a 22% to win their division, the NFC West. They’re ahead of only the Cardinals (>1) and trail the Los Angeles Rams (49%) and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle (32%) among those wagering.

Similarly, their odds to claim a conference title aren’t looking great either. The 49ers are being wagered at just an 8% likelihood of heading to the Super Bowl as the NFC’s representative. Philadelphia, Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle, and the Los Angeles Rams are all tied with, or ahead of San Francisco with Polymarket bettors.

Will San Francisco 49ers win the 2027 NFL NFC Championship?

Fortunately, time is on their side. They do not open the regular season until Thursday, September 10, when they kickoff with the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. The game will be the NFL’s first regular season game to ever be played in The Land Down Under.

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