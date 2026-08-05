New Comedy Takes Over as Netflix’s No. 1 Movie of the Week

Netflix released its Top 10 list of movies for the week of July 27-Aug. 2, with a new movie taking over as the most-watched movie in the country!

Last week’s top movie, the documentary A Toxic Love Story, sunk to No. 2 after the new Kevin Hart comedy 72 Hours rose to No. 1.

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In 72 Hours, Hart stars as Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive in a career slump. When he’s accidentally added to a group chat about a bachelor party weekend, he flies to Miami and joins the Gen Z partygoers (Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall).

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The film has clearly caught fire with viewers. FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows the movie as having sat at No. 1 all week long, not budging from its spot even an inch. According to Netflix, 72 Hours has been viewed 25.1 million times worldwide and has held the No. 1 spot on the global list for two weeks now.

Last week’s No. 1 movie in the United States, A Toxic Love Story, now sits at No. 2. The twisty documentary “introduces a woman who receives violent threats from an unknown sender, but a subsequent investigation peels back layers of betrayal,” per Netflix.

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Polymarket traders predicted that 72 Hours would overtake the No. 1 US spot from A Toxic Love Story. The Kevin Hart movie had overwhelming odds all weekend (98% and higher) to be named the most-watched movie in the country. The margins were somewhat close with Toxic Love Story for a day or so, with Love Story having 37% odds when 72 Hours had 58% odds, but 72 Hours ultimately pulled away and never looked back.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (July 27-Aug. 2)

72 Hours A Toxic Love Story Ordinary Angels A Quiet Place: Day One Elize: Shadows of a Woman Terry. McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours The Debt Collector Spider-Man: Homecoming The Boss Baby KPop Demon Hunters

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