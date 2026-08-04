Another Marvel Project Hit With Shock Cancellation

Marvel fans were caught off guard when Wonder Man was canceled despite previously receiving a Season 2 renewal, and now the show’s creator is speaking out about what happened behind the scenes.

Variety reported in late July that Disney+ had reversed course and canceled the Marvel Television series before production on its second season could begin. The decision came just months after Disney announced in March that the show would return for another season.

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Showrunner and co-creator Andrew Guest addressed the news in a TikTok video, thanking fans for their support while pushing back on speculation surrounding the cancellation.

“Just want to say I’ve been listening,” Guest said. “I appreciate you all. I feel how you all feel, and I just want to clear up when I can here. This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works, and [Destin Daniel Cretton’s] schedule and no one’s schedule was an issue.”

Guest said the creative team had every intention of continuing the series.

“Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], Destin, Sir Ben [Kingsley] and I all loved making this show. All felt passionately about continuing to do it, and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared.”

He added that work on the new season was already moving forward before the decision changed.

“The writers’ room was supposed to start this month. The production was supposed to begin early next year, and there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did. And that’s essentially all I really know,” Guest said.

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Even as fans continue to react to the cancellation, Polymarket users are already looking ahead to Marvel’s future by placing predictions on Avengers: Doomsday. The market has generated interest as speculation grows over which familiar heroes could return.

Series star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also shared his reaction on Instagram after the news broke.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Polymarket bettors currently give Tobey Maguire roughly a 91% chance of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, with Hugh Jackman at about 90% and Ryan Reynolds around 87%, underscoring the anticipation surrounding Marvel’s next ensemble film.

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