A new survival-horror thrill is No. 1 on Netflix right now, taking down Kevin Hart’s 72 Hours.

However, an unexpected challenger has entered the current movie ranking race: Liam Neeson.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 9, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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3. 72 Hours

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Official Synopsis: “A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.”

2. In the Land of Saints & Sinners

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Official Synopsis: “Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson) leads a quiet life in a remote coastal Irish town of Glencolmcille, far from the rest of the country. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doireann (Kerry Condon), Finbar is drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors.”

1. The Last House

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Official Synopsis: “A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.”

Polymarket Netflix Odds Revealed

“What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?” asks Polymarket. Well, the current market thinks The Last House will also take the weekly crown (98%).

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However, don’t count 72 Hours out yet. It has been available for more days, which could give it the egde overall. Polymarket thinks there’s only a 2% chance it will win, but we’re not so sure the gap deserves to be that big.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "The Last House" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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