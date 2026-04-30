Netflix Releases First Look and Premiere Date for ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2

It’s time to return to Texas Hill Country.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of Ransom Canyon will premiere on July 23, and a first look has been released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which premiered in April 2025, follows the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbors know everyone’s business. “Season 2 picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 203 of Ransom Canyon Season 2. Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Along with Duhamel and Kelly, returning cast members for Season 2 include Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Tatanka Means, Niko Guardado, Brett Cullen, Jennifer Ens, and Justin Johnson Cortez. New for the second season will be Steve Howey, Patricia Clarkson, Heidi Engerman, Ben Robson, and Philip Winchester.

It was announced in June 2025 that Netflix had renewed Ransom Canyon for a second season, which didn’t come as much of a surprise. The series has been a favorite with fans and is staying steady on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73% audience score. And when the show returns, Staten and Quinn’s love story is going to be pretty complicated, especially when she returns from the Big Apple.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 204 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

“I think land has always taken the forefront in Staten’s mind, and now love does this season,” creator April Blair told Netflix Tudum. “All of our stories come from those three places: What are you leaving behind? Who do you love? What does home and this place, this land mean to you? Love is at the forefront this season, and it’s really about people fighting for those relationships and fighting to figure out how to be with the person they want to be with.”

What exactly will be in store for Staten, Quinn, and everyone else is hard to predict, but after a year of waiting, fans will finally find out. Don’t miss the second season of Ransom Canyon, premiering on July 23 on Netflix, where the first season is currently available.