CBS Actress Leaves Hollywood Behind After 3 Decades

After 30 years of living in Los Angeles, actress Diane Farr is saying goodbye to Hollywood.

Farr recently shared to her Instagram account that her last day living in LA was last week. She’s on the move after settling down in the City of Angels when she was just 26.

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“Last Day in LA,” Farr started her IG post that included a video. “I’ve lived here 30 years. Exactly 30 years and more importantly- I chose LA.

I wasn’t born here, I didn’t go to school here – I just had a chance for representation as an actor and I moved out of NYC the summer I was 26.

I came like most of the people I love in Hollywoodland – none of which I saw this week bc moving sucks. (You’re never getting rid of me in your life. I just had to pack for 4 people – going to 6 different locations – in 3 different trucks all leaving while I’m back at work tomorrow.)”

The 56-year-old actress didn’t share where she’s moving, though some fans speculated that she’ll return to her native Manhattan.

Her move comes after appearing in the first season of CBS’ Sheriff Country last fall, a spinoff of the popular Fire Country series in which she plays Sharon Leone, a main cast member since the series premiere in 2022. Fire Country’s been on the air for four seasons and has a fifth set to hit airwaves this fall.

Other notable roles for Farr have included Rescue Me, Arli$$, Numb3rs, CSI, The Drew Carey Show, Californication and more than a dozen others.

Her successful acting career coincided with her move to LA three decades ago.

“I came here chasing a dream that I am still shocked worked out. And I also got to raise babies in the sun and the mountains and enjoy this beautiful home and attend public schools ?? Pinch me I’m overwhelmed by the blessings and hope, really hope I gave enough back. LA will always be where my family is from,” Farr’s IG post added.

Her and ex-husband Seung Yong Chung are the parents to three children, including an 18-year-old son and twin 17-year-old daughters.

Farr seemed to hint at the possibility that she’ll return to Los Angeles eventually. “We are just taking a hiatus now – a word I learned here – so we are letting the house go,” wrote Farr. “But god damn this was harder than I thought.

“To leave this house. To leave this dream, even if it is realized – and to leave home.

Thank you #cityofangels”

Farr might be moving from LA but she’ll stay put on your TV. Fire Country season five premieres October 9.