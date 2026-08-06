Who Has the Highest Odds of Being Evicted From ‘Big Brother 28’ Week 4?

With another Big Brother eviction coming Thursday night, which Season 28 Houseguest will be eliminated?

Head of Household Haley Thogmartin initially nominated Taylor Brown, Melody Morris and Drew Campbell for eviction earlier this week. But as viewers saw Wednesday night during the Veto competition episode, Taylor secured the Golden Power of Veto, ensuring her safety for the week and forcing Haley to get more blood on her hands by making a fourth nomination.

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After much debate with her allies — some of whom wanted her to nominate Mallory Aurichio — Haley ultimately nominated Lyric Medeiros, who had self-admittedly thrown her best friends in the game, Mallory and Melody, under the bus in hopes to join Haley’s side of the house, which has steamrolled its way through the game thus far.

Now, Lyric sits on the block next to Melody and Drew, who not only are close allies but also in the midst of a heavily-shipped flirtmance. Thursday night’s episode will feature the live BB Blockbuster competition, where each of the nominees will fight for their chance to take themselves off the block just minutes ahead of the live eviction vote.

What are the eviction odds for Week 4 of Big Brother?

Polymarket traders are currently betting big that Melody will be the evicted Houseguest chatting with Julie Thursday night, giving her a 78% chance of being evicted. Traders are betting heavily on her by far, with Drew having just a 39% chance of going home and Lyric having a measly 5%.

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Depending on who wins the Blockbuster, those Polymarket odds could change significantly between now and halfway through Thursday’s eviction episode. If Melody wins, it’s possible that Drew’s Toolshed alliance could turn on him and send him packing for playing both sides of the house. However, it’s also possible that they would want to wait to make that move and send Lyric, a player with very few remaining allies, home instead.

If Drew wins the Blockbuster, it seems apparent that Melody will go home. If she and Drew are up against each other in the event that Lyric wins the Blockbuster, she’ll likely go home as well.

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It’s not over until it’s over, however, so be sure keep an eye on those Polymarket odds as you tune in to the live eviction episode Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see who will be joining Ashley Trail, Rome Seymour and Jason De Puy.

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