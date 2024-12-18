‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy Releases Statement About ‘Challenging Moments’ After Arrest for Domestic Violence

James Kennedy is “committed to making meaningful changes” after his arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 17, a week after his encounter with police.

“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,” read Kennedy’s first public statement since the arrest via his Instagram Story. “I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward.”

News broke on Dec. 12 that police had responded to Kennedy’s Burbank, Calif. home, where he lives with girlfriend Ally Lewber, on Dec. 10 after receiving a call regarding an argument between a man and a woman from someone who allegedly saw Kennedy grabbing her. Police records obtained by PEOPLE say the caller claimed “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

Officers who arrived on the scene did not see any visible injuries, but Kennedy was taken into custody. He was quickly released on $20,000 bail. Kennedy’s legal team soon released a statement on his behalf.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” his attorneys said in a Dec. 13 statement. “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Lewber was not named in records as the woman in question but took to her Instagram Story on Saturday with a statement. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” she wrote. “I’m okay and taking the time I need right now.”

Kennedy appeared on 10 seasons of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules before the network announced earlier this month that it would be rebooting the series with an entirely new cast. “I can’t lie, I’m holding back some tears as I write this,” the DJ wrote on Instagram following the news. “It’s been a pleasure being a part of VPR and filling your TV screens with our lives over the past decade.”



“I’ve dedicated my life to this show and I’m forever grateful to everyone who tuned in,” he continued. “All of my dreams are finally coming true; this year I played Neon Carnival, EDC and Stagecoach, and I have a Vegas residency — and I have all of you to thank. It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Although this is a bittersweet ending for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.



