'Swamp People': Pickle Wheat Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The Swamp People family has grown by one! Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat and her boyfriend, Joshua Kippes, welcomed their first child together late last month. Wheat, 27, announced she was pregnant in November and shared the happy news of her daughter's birth on April 27. Kippes, who is an emergency medical technician, has a son from a previous relationship.

Wheat shared two photos of their daughter, whom they named Maemi, wrapped in an adorable blanket. "Southern moms be like 'I ain't putting all that crap on my baby like everyone else does'... Yet here we are," Wheat captioned her April 27 post. "Baby Maemi is here!!!" She has not shared any additional photos of Maemi since, but she did share a look at her new "Pickle" baseball caps.

The post was quickly met with happy messages from Wheat's fans. "Aww Congratulations Pickle Wheat!!! She's gorgeous," one fan wrote. "Congratulations on your future gator hunter," another commented. "Congratulations Pickle. Best Luck to you and your family," one fan wrote.

Wheat and Kippes announced they were expanding their family in November when they published fun family photos taken inside a Target. "We are blessed beyond belief! This will be the best holiday season yet! I can't wait to bring my little caboose on the alligator boat," Wheat wrote. In January, Wheat revealed she was having a baby girl. She had her baby shower in March.

Wheat joined Swamp People during the History Channel show's 12th season in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite. She also starred in the spinoff series Swamp People: Serpent Invasion. After joining the franchise, she told Louisiana Sportsman she was raised in Poydras, Louisiana with her brother. Her great-grandfather was one of the original gator hunters in St. Bernard Parish, and she learned to hunt with her father, Eddie Wheart. In fact, her father is responsible for her fun nickname.

"My nickname came from my daddy," Wheat told Louisiana Sportsman. "My middle name is Nicole and when you say 'Cheyenne Nicole' enough it starts to sound like 'shiny pickle.' I got obsessed with pickles from a young age." Wheat appeared on the show alongside Troy Landry and Ronnie Adams.

Wheat's presence in front of the camera may have helped endear her to fans quickly. "The camera adds a different element to everything that you do, but it was fun and I picked up on it really quick," she said in February 2021. "In high school, I did a lot of live theatre, so I think that took a lot of my nerves away... We had more fun than what was allowed." It's about to get more fun in the Wheat household with a new family member.