‘Swamp People’ Star Pickle Wheat’s 34-Week Baby Bump Photo Revealed

Swamp People star Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat is continuing to document her pregnancy journey as she nears her due date.

Currently just a few weeks away from welcoming her second child with her husband Joshua Kippes, the famed alligator hunter, 29, recently shared a snap of her 34-week baby bump as she enjoyed some time outside.

“Scammers be like: 34 weeks pregnant, still looking for a good man,” the History Channel star captioned a photo of herself shared to Instagram Sunday. In the image, Wheat could be seen taking a break from doing yardwork to pose for a picture, her hand cradling her belly. “When in reality, my husband made me take this picture so the kids will think I was cool once upon a time. Y’all stay safe out there and just know that we’re happy over here raising dogs and babies.”

Wheat is currently just a few weeks out from her due date. The pregnant Swamp People star first announced in October that she and Kippes were expecting. She shared the news in a video recorded while out hunting, Wheat hilariously joking in the clip about how difficult it was to find maternity hunting clothes and grimacing that her previous season’s attire didn’t quite fit her 14-week baby bump.

The little one will be the second child for the couple, who are also parents to daughter Maemi, whom they welcomed in May 2023. Kippes also has a son from a previous relationship.

The pregnancy news came on the heels of another exciting event for the couple. In September, Wheat and Kippes tied the knot, the famed alligator hunter announcing the major relationship update in a Sept. 25 Facebook post reading, “I finally put a tag on my best friend. I love you Joshua!” Their wedding ceremony, officiated by veteran gator hunter Troy Landry, was featured on the Feb. 20 episode of Swamp People, titled “Gators, Guns, and A Wedding.”

Wheat is best known for time on Swamp People, History’s long-running series about gator hunters in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin. Wheat, who hails from a family of swampers, joined the show back in Season 12, and has since made a name for herself as the youngest and one of the most effective gator hunters in the show’s history.

News episodes of Swamp People air Thursdays on History Channel.