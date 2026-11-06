Another ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Is Divorcing



The honeymoon phase is over for a pair of former Love Is Blind contestants.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon, a couple from the popular Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, are heading their separate ways. Williams and Shannon were the only couple to wed during the 11th season of the show, which premiered last month and concludes on Nov. 8.

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34-year-old Williams and Shannon, 33, were married, Per TMZ, in March of last year, prior to the current season airing.

TMZ also reports that Sarah filed for divorce from John in June of this year, roughly two months after the couple had begun living apart. In court documents, Williams cited “an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage” as the reason for wanting a divorce. The media outlet noted that Sarah seeks to split the couple’s money and debts.

It’s not publicly known if the divorce has been finalized in the court system.

One thing we do know is that fans of Love Is Blind will see the now ex-couple together again – seemingly for the first time since separating – when Netflix airs season 11’s finale, a reunion show, next week. That show, scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 8, will hit the streaming service four days after the season concluded with Sarah and John being the only one of six couple to tie the knot.

Williams and Shannon are at least the third couple from the series to divorce, joining season 3’s Brennon and Alexa Lemieux and Amanda Rincon Jongard and Sergio Rincon from Love Is Blind: Sweden.

Season 11 of the hit series was based in Boston, Massachusetts and was co-hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa. The pair has hosted the show since its 2020 premiere.

The show is unique in that the participants do not see one another while getting to know one another. They communicate through “pods” and if there is a connection, they become engaged and meet face-to-face, then spend a brief amount of time together and marry or head their separate ways.

Prior to season 11, Love Is Blind has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations. Unlike Sarah and John’s marriage, the reality series has staying power.