If you’d like to spend Christmas on the water, Nickelodeon and Paramount + likely can’t help you. But if you’d prefer to spend Christmas in the water … Well, you’re in luck!

Earlier this month, Paramount +announced that they’ll be airing a special Christmas-themed SpongeBob SquarePants holiday episode over Thanksgiving weekend. “Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton,” will air on Nickelodeon from 5-6 p.m. ET. on Friday, Nov. 27. Paramount + will stream the episode as well.

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Per Paramount +’s release, “SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole.”

Not only is the popular animated series dropping the new, unexpected, Christmas episode, but they’re also bringing back a familiar voice: comedian Lewis Black. It’s not an entirely new role for the comedian. Black’s previously been cast as the voice of Santa Claus in several previous SpongeBob episodes: “Goons on the Moon,” “SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas,” “The Ho! Ho! Horror!,” and “Sandy’s Country Christmas.”

Should that not be enough Christmas-themed ocean life for you, a member of the SpongeBob animated family, Patrick Star, is dropping in for his own Christmas special. Immediately following, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton,” a new episode of The Patrick Star Show will premiere on Nickelodeon. The episode is described as such, “While snowbound at home, the Stars share Christmas stories.”

SpongeBob SquarePants has been a staple on Paramount + since the streamer’s inception in March 2021. In addition to all but one of the series’ episodes from season one through 15, the network also streams The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a prequel to the original series, and The Patrick Star Show’s first three seasons.

Paramount + notes that SpongeBob SquarePants averages more than 90 million total views each quarter.