Last week, it finally happened.

No, I’m not talking about gas prices falling below $3/gallon in most states, though that certainly deserves a headline of its own.

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What I’m talking about is the end of the long national nightmare that was hearing every gossip show, entertainment website, and social media personality banter about who would be cast as the next James Bond.

The speculation was put to rest when 40-year-old Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, received the call to take the black tux to the dry cleaners and clear the calendar, because he’s now the next 007.

And though Bond 26 likely won’t hit theaters until 2028, there’s still plenty of 2026 buzz about the movie and its cast. Earlier this week we shared George Lazenby‘s take on Pattinson being named Bond. James, Bond. Now, Ralph Fiennes, who played Gareth Mallory (later referred to as “M”) in a trio of Bond movies (Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die), has shared his reaction to Pattinson’s promotion to the role of British secret agent.

“I’m sorry. I’m in love with (former Bond actor) Daniel Craig still,” Fiennes told host Andy Cohen last week on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “So it’s a hard … it’s hard.”

Once Cohen commented that Fiennes is “from the Danielle Craig class,” Fiennes responded, “ So no, he’s a great actor. I think he’d be, I’m sure he’d be great.”

Fiennes can’t take too long to adjust to Pattinson in the role of Bond, because the page will soon turn to who the next Bond girl is.

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Polymarket currently lists Margaret Qualley (23%) as the favorite to star alongside Pattinson. Anya Taylor-Joy (13%), Florence Pugh (13%), Zendaya (11%), Isabela Merced (7%), and Sydney Sweeney (7%) round out the top five according to traders.

Margaret Qualley announced as next Bond girl?

Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play Bond, joining Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, David Niven, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Roger Moore.

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