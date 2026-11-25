Two years after looking like a turkey on live TV, late night host Jimmy Fallon is returning to the scene of the crime, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

If you missed it, on Thanksgiving Day 2024, Fallon appeared on NBC’s parade broadcast to promote what was his new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning, and converse with hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker.

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Fallon wore dark sunglasses during his appearance, even though it was a gloomy, rainy day in New York City. Then, throughout his chit-chat with Kotb and Guthrie, he struggled hearing the co-host’s questions and awkwardly sang and danced. His appearance caused viewers to speculate that the host of the Tonight Show was drunk or hungover.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 | jimmy fallon in sunglasses Al Roker pic.twitter.com/TI9vAAyeYV — Dortie (@24SevenEyes) November 28, 2024

Last year, Fallon was absent from the parade despite having appeared for several years prior. Now, he’s returning for the 100th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where he’ll be joined by The Roots.

His absence reportedly had nothing to do with Fallon feeling embarrassed about his time in front of the camera in 2024. At the time, The Daily Mail, quoted a source (as relayed by Popculture.com) who said, “Jimmy is not embarrassed over people calling out his appearance and performance at the Macy’s parade.The only person people seem to be talking about from the parade is him. For Jimmy, he’s hoping the interest will translate into more album sales this holiday season.”

Fallon is one of several acts scheduled to perform, joining the likes of JoJo, Natalie Merchant, Queen Latifah, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., RIIZE, Wyclef Jean, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Il Volo, Icona Pop, Feid, Smash Mouth, Keke Palmer, and more.

They’ll do so on a day when another familiar face, Kotb, returns for co-hosting duties alongside Guthrie. There was some speculation as to whether Kotb would return since she is no longer a member of NBC’s Today show, but that speculation has been put to rest.

This year’s parade, which includes Fallon, is slated to air live on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The parade will follow a nearly three mile route ending at the Macy’s flagship store in New York City’s Herald Square.