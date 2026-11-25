This year’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to feature even more floats than viewers and attendees are accustomed to seeing.

A record-breaking 100 inflatables comprised of balloons and floats will be part of the lineup this year for the 100th edition of the famed New York City parade which stretches nearly three miles, between Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Macy’s Herald Square.

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Among this year’s 100 inflatables, per Macy’s Inc., are: Bluey by BBC; Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination; Earl the Squirrel by Universal Orlando Resort; Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio®; Joe Cool & Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide; Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey by Disney; Underdog by DreamWorks Animation; and a new balloonicle, Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive by Levi’s and Billie Brightpaw.

Those newbies will be joined by familiar floats like Macy’s Santa’s Sleigh, Haribo’s Candy Cosmos, Jennie-Os Big Turkey Spectacular, and plenty more.

As is customary at the parade, the floats and balloons will have plenty of company from some of the country’s biggest musicians, high school bands and cheerleaders, and celebrities. Some of the musicians performing atop the floats are Natasha Bedingfield, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, and Smash Mouth.

The parade will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day on both NBC and Peacock, the official broadcast partners of the parade.

Jen Neal, NBC & Peacock’s Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, recently commented on the upcoming event: “Few holiday traditions capture the excitement of Thanksgiving morning quite like Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As NBC celebrates its centennial anniversary and the Parade hits its historic 100th march, we’re proud to build on our partnership with Macy’s and carry this extraordinary legacy forward, bringing the iconic performances, grandeur and magic of this beloved event to millions of homes across the country.”

Aside from a three-year break during World War II, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held every year since 1924.