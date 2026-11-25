If you’d like to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year, you’re going to need something other than standard broadcast TV.

One option is dusting off the old VCR, popping in a VHS copy of the famed 1973 animated film, and starting things off by hitting the rewind button.

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If you’re under 40-years-old, that’s likely not an option.

Option B is finding an extra $14.99 laying around to toss the way of a monthly Apple TV subscription.

The reason?

Apple TV acquired the animated Peanuts comic strip’s TV/film catalog in the early 2020’s and made the Peanuts titles exclusive to the streamer beginning in 2022. This means that a subscription is required to view titles like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and It’s the Great Pumpkin Chase, Charlie Brown.

In years past, Charlie Brown titles were generally broadcast on PBS and/or ABC throughout the holiday season.

Each year, Apple TV streams the show for free over two days. This year, those dates were Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

All of the Peanuts titles are available on Apple TV and you can score a couple months of free viewing – at a discount – if you’re a new subscriber to the service. Apple TV currently has an offer of six months of the streaming service for $6.99/month, which ends Nov. 30. They’re also offering special-priced bundles that include Apple Music or Peacock.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving first aired on CBS in Nov. 1973. The show features the voices of Todd Barbee (Charlie Brown), Peter Robbins (screaming Charlie Brown), Robin Kohn (Lucy), Stephen Shea (Linus), and others.

The 25 minute animation opens with the traditional Peanuts gag of Lucy pulling a football away from Charlie Brown’s intended kick at the last second. Before long, Charlie and Snoopy are enjoying a Thanksgiving meal together after an episode full of traditions.

In 1974, writer Charles M. Schulz won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children’s Programming.