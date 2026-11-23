Last week, Robert Pattinson was cast as the next James Bond after months of speculation.

And now, a former Bond actor, George Lazenby, has taken to social media to welcome Pattinson to the exclusive club of actors who’ve played 007, and remind Pattinson, 40, to enjoy himself.

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“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world,” Lazenby said on X. “But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have “this never happened to the other fella” moment. All the best mate.”

I hear they've announced the new James Bond @007… Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let's see if you'll have "this never happened to the other fella" moment. All the best mate, George xx pic.twitter.com/r0kASTyp35 — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) November 16, 2026

Lazenby was of course referring to his oft-quoted line from 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, in which he played James Bond. The movie is the only film in the franchise to feature Lazenby as Bond. Joining Lazenby and Pattinson in being cast as Bond throughout the years are Timothy Dalton, David Niven, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Roger Moore.

Pattinson’s turn as Bond likely won’t be seen on screen until early 2028. Bond 26 is expected to film in 2027, and though a ’27 release has previously been rumored, that would seem like a reach.

With Pattinson having been cast, now the speculation turns to who will join the actor on screen as the next Bond girl. Florence Pugh’s openly asked for the role (her and Pattinson star alongside one another in the upcoming release, Dune: Part Three).

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On Polymarket, traders currently have Pugh with the third-best odds (13%) to land the role. Ahead of Pugh are Anya Taylor-Joy (14%) and Margaret Qualley (24%). Zendaya (10%) and No Bond girl chosen (9%) comprise the rest of the top five odds.

Florence Pugh announced as next Bond girl?

When Lazenby played Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the movie’s Bond girl was Contessa Teresa “Tracy” di Vicenzo, played by actress Diana Rigg. Coincidentally, di Vicenzo is the only woman James Bond marries.

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