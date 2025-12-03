‘Love Is Blind’ Star Brennon Lemieux Reveals Reason for Divorce From Alexa

Love Is Blind Season 3 star Brennon Lemieux has officially filed for divorce from Alexa Lemieux after four years of marriage.

Brennon, who tied the knot with Alexa on camera during the Netflix show in 2021, claimed in his November divorce petition that their marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that prevented any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” according to Us Weekly.

Brennon asked the court to grant him any of the assets he had before getting married in the divorce. Alexa, who welcomed daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux with Brennon in July 2024, has yet to respond with a petition of her own.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Alexa announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and Brennon had decided to end their marriage, writing in a joint statement, “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared,” they continued. “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.”

The new parents added that “while our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion,” concluding, “We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority.”

Alexa and Brennon celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in July, a year after welcoming their daughter. “Happy 4 years to my lobster, thank you for being my person,” Alexa wrote on Instagram at the time. “I never knew I could love someone the way I love you and blessed everyday that that love made the most perfect daughter.”

“You still give me butterflies and make my heart skip a beat,” she continued. “So grateful for the love, laughter, adventures, and priceless memories we’ve already made and can’t wait to make a million more.”