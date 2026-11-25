Guess who’s back, back again?

… Shady?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nope. Try again.

If you guessed Hoda Kotb, you guessed right. And you probably watched a whole bunch of NBC’s Today show over the last twenty-ish years. Likely didn’t miss many Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s either.

Kotb is returning this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to co-host the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. It’s a familiar role for Kotb. She previously co-hosted the annual parade eight times (2018-2024) while also a member of NBC’s Today. She returned to co-host the event last year, despite having stepped down from her role on Today at the beginning of the year. Over her eight years of co-hosting the parade on NBC, Kotb has done so alongside familiar anchors, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

The trio are all slated to return to the broadcast this week.

Other than a three-year break during World War II, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held every year since 1924, unofficially kicking off the holiday season in the United States.

Sharon Otterman, the chief marketing officer for Macy’s said the following of the annual event: “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings the extraordinary together: iconic entertainers and emerging talent, artistry and imagination, hometown pride, cherished traditions and the thrill of discovering something new. For our 100th Parade, we’re creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country.”

This year’s parade commences at 8:30 a.m. ET and travels just under three miles from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square in New York City. As is always the case, floats, balloons, musical performers (including the likes of Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims) and more will appear throughout the morning’s festivities with Kotb, Guthrie and Roker narrating the scene.

In addition to airing on NBC, Kotb’s return to the parade broadcast will also stream on Peacock.