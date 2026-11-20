Actress Florence Pugh is angling for a role alongside the newest 007, Robert Pattinson.

In the days that followed Pattinson being cast as James Bond, 30-year-old Pugh petitioned for a role in the film that’s expected to be released in late 2027 or early 2028.

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“I sent (Bond director) Denis (Villeneuve) a message this morning, and I said, ‘Congratulations on finding a new Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size 5’4”,” Pugh joked upon being honored at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday in LA. Coincidentally, Villeneuve was the person who introduced Pugh to the audience at the Los Angeles event.

The pair are already familiar with one another. Pugh stars in Dune: Part Three, which is directed by Villeneuve and has Pattinson in a leading role as well. That movie hits theaters later this month.

Even though Pugh appeared to be joking, there’d certainly be worse decisions than casting the Oxford-born actress for a role in the newest Bond film. In addition to the upcoming third Dune movie, Pugh’s had roles in plenty of blockbusters in her relatively young career. Some of those titles include Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the soon-to-be-released Avengers: Doomsday.

Pugh’s work in 2019’s Little Women earned her a nomination for an Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress. She’d seemingly be a fit for a role in Bond 26 (the title of the next installment).

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And Polymarket traders agree.

As of Thursday evening, the likelihood of Pugh being cast as the next Bond girl had odds of 20%, the highest of any actress. Margaret Qualley (19%), Anya Taylor-Joy (16%), Zendaya (9%) and Sydney Sweeney and Adria Arjona (both at 6%), round out the top five.

Florence Pugh announced as next Bond girl?

Whether she’s ultimately cast alongside Pattinson in the newest 007 movie or not, Pugh’s very likely to remain busy on both the big and small screen. She’s currently starring in Netflix’s East of Eden miniseries and is filming an upcoming sci-fi movie release, 42.6 Years.

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