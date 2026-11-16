New James Bond Actor Finally Revealed After Months of Speculation

After months of speculation… Robert Pattinson has officially been named the new James Bond.

The news was announced on the James Bond social media accounts on Nov. 16. The accompanying teaser photo shows Pattinson holding a gun while wearing the iconic Bond tux. Director Denis Villeneuve is slated to direct the upcoming film, which will be from Amazon MGM.

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“Robert Pattinson is James Bond,” the post reads.

In a statement, Pattinson showed appreciation for being selected as the new James Bond.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” the statement reads. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Daniel Craig played the famed British spy for 15 years before he released his final film, No Time to Die, in 2021. His first Bond film was Casino Royale (2006), followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Specter (2015).

Others who have been James Bond over the years include Pierce Brosnan (1995 – 2002), Timothy Dalton (1987 – 1989), Roger Moore (1973 – 1985), George Lazenby (1969), David Niven (1967), and Sean Connery (1962 – 1967, 1971, and 1983). The original Bond was Barry Nelson.

The search for the new Bond began shortly after No Time to Die premiered. According to Polymarket, many saw Tom Francis, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Theo James, Tom Hardy, Jonathan Bailey, and even Nicholas Hoult as a perfect fit. Brosnan was even voted to possibly reprise the role.

Pattinson has come a long way since his first major role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His breakout leading role was Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. He has appeared in recent blockbuster films, including The Odyssey. He is also Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Pattinson is preparing for the premiere of Dune: Part Three, scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2026. He will play Scytale, a major antagonist in the film.

Villeneuve also directed Dune: Part Three.