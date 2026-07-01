Netflix Reveals Its No. 1 Show of the Week and Polymarket Nailed It

Netflix’s No. 1 show of last week shows no signs of slowing down this week, with the streamer revealing Tuesday that I Will Find You has maintained its top spot on the charts.

When the streamer revealed its Top 10 series for the week of June 22-28, the Harlan Coben novel adaptation was still securely in its No. 1 slot. It should come as no surprise, as it was Netflix’s most successful debut of the year when it premiered to 24 million views within its first four days last month.

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Polymarket bettors heavily favored the thriller series to take the No. 1 spot once again, giving it overwhelming 99% odds to do so. The predictions market gave other shows on the streamer only 1% odds or even less than 1% odds.

Those shows that it blew out of the water were Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, The Last Ship Season 1 and The Polygamist. They proved no match for I Will Find You, which is Netflix’s latest series adapted from a Coben novel. In the series, Sam Worthington (Avatar, Hacksaw Ridge) stars as David Burroughs, a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may still be alive. He embarks on a quest to escape and uncover the truth.

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Will all the momentum be enough for the show to hang onto its top spot for another week? FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows it still sitting at No. 1, where it’s been ever since its debut on June 18, and early Polymarket predictions give it 66% odds of hanging on.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (June 22-28)

I Will Find You Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 The Last Ship Season 1 The Polygamist Season 1 WWE Raw: 2026: June 22, 2026 America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 Oasis Season 1 Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Ms. Rachel Season 1 Danny Go! Season 1

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