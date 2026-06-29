Polymarket Has a Very Strong Idea Which Netflix Series Will Be No. 1 This Week

With Netflix set to release its list of Top 10 shows in the United States on Tuesday, which series will take the top spot?

There are a few original series duking it out for the title of No. 1 streamed Netflix show for the week of June 22-28, including last week’s winner, I Will Find You.

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Other popular series at the moment include The Polygamist, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 and Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

A Polymarket scenario predicts that I Will Find You will take the No. 1 spot once again when Netflix releases the list Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. In fact, bettors are so sure about the latest Harlan Coben adaptation that they’re giving it 99% odds, which have remained high for multiple days in a row now.

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Polymarket gives Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender a measley 1% chance of being the top US Netflix show, and the ever-present Ms. Rachel also has a 1% shot. Every other option, including The Last Ship, The American Experiment, Sweet Magnolias Season 5, Outlast: The Jungle, The Polygamist, America’s Sweethearts, and Danny Go!, all have less than 1%.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, appears to back the Polymarket traders, showing I Will Find You at the No. 1 spot since its debut 10 days ago.

I Will Find You skyrocketed to the top following its premiere, with Variety reporting that in its first four days on the streamer, it scored 24 million views — Netflix’s biggest series debut of the year.

I Will Find You is Netflix’s latest series adapted from a novel from bestselling author Harlan Coben. In the thriller series, Sam Worthington (Avatar, Hacksaw Ridge) stars as David Burroughs, a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may still be alive. He embarks on a quest to escape and uncover the truth.

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Coben has a creative partnership with Netflix, which hosts 13 adaptations of his books and will also be home to the forthcoming Myron Bolitar TV show. His latest adaptation, Run Away, spent four weeks on the global top 10 chart and earned 38 million views in that time frame.

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