New Sci-Fi Survival Movie Soars to No. 1 on Netflix

Netflix has a new movie reigning at the top of its charts this week.

The streaming platform revealed its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of August 3-9, with the new horror movie The Last House taking the No. 1 spot.

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The Last House displaced Kevin Hart’s comedy 72 Hours as the most-watched movie on Netflix for the week.

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In The Last House, a family of four is suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped. The movie, which stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, debuted with 27.5 million views in its first three days of streaming, Variety reports.

Not only is The Last House the No. 1 movie in the United States, but it’s also the No. 1 English-language film globally as well as most-watched title overall. FlixPatrol data shows The Last House as taking the No. 1 spot immediately upon its premiere on Saturday, Aug. 8, and it hasn’t budged since.

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Polymarket traders saw it coming; despite the movie premiering just one day before the end of its eligibility for the week, bettors gave it overwhelming odds to be the most-watched movie. After its premiere, Polymarket traders gave it 96% odds, with the number only climbing higher from there.

Hot on The Last House‘s tail was 72 Hours at No. 2, but Polymarket traders had little faith that 72 Hours would enjoy a second week at No. 1. In fact, after The Last House premiered, 72 Hours had just 3.7% odds of soaring to the top of the charts, with the odds sinking from there as the week went on.

Other movies included in Netflix’s Top 10 for the week include the 2024 Liam Neeson action-thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the popular true-crime documentary A Toxic Love Story.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. (Aug. 3-9)

The Last House 72 Hours In the Land of Saints and Sinners Minions Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Chief of Station Spider-Man: Homecoming Black Adam A Toxic Love Story

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