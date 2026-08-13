Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Has 62% Chance of Delay, Polymarket Says



The latest Marvel movie to hit theaters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is already a massive box office success. Because of that, the studio surely can’t wait to drop the next Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

But bettors are leery of Miles Morales returning to the big screen prior to the film’s anticipated June 18, 2027, release.

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Polymarket is currently taking wagers on whether the movie’s release will be delayed. Currently, a delay is being traded with odds at more than 60% that the scheduled release date will be interrupted.

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The film itself, which is animated, is a sequel to 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson are among those actors reprising their roles from the 2023 movie.

Sony Pictures describes the upcoming – and possibly delayed – action animation flick as follows: “Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.”

A delay in release wouldn’t be all that unusual. The movie has already been pushed back several times, with previously scheduled release dates ranging from 2023 through 2026. One of the main reasons the movie’s premiere was pushed back from 2026 to summer 2027 was because those behind the scenes did not want two Spider-Man movies releasing in the same year, even if one was animated.

Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse be delayed?

If the movie is ultimately delayed again, the box office is unlikely to be affected. Spider-Man movies are as close to a sure thing as there is in Hollywood. Brand New Day, which is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is already the year’s highest-grossing film, despite opening less than a month ago. The movie brought in more than $360 million on its opening weekend and, thus far, the worldwide box office has surpassed $1.65 billion.

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