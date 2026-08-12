True Crime Documentary Keeps Its No. 1 Spot on Netflix Charts

A true crime documentary is sitting at the top of the Netflix charts for the second week in a row.

Netflix revealed its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of Aug. 3-9 on Tuesday, showing The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare as the most-watched show of the week, its second consecutive week in the No. 1 spot.

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The true-crime documentary chronicles the harrowing infamous murders of four University of Idaho students through bodycam footage, texts and interviews with loved ones of the victims. Director Skye Borgman said she and executive producer Joe Berlinger made the conscious decision not to focus on the murderer, but instead on the victims and their families.

“That choice was probably the easiest choice to make — to really focus on these four individuals and not on the perpetrator,” Borgman told Tudum. “It’s because they deserve [it] … everything that was in the news was talking about ‘Who did this? Who could have done this?’ And their names were not front of mind.”

“When I was able to sit down and talk to the families, both before we started shooting and during the shooting, that’s one thing that they really wanted to get across: They weren’t just victims. They were alive, bright, happy, amazing people. And it was really important for them to tell this story and to put that message forward — what we lost.”

The docuseries debuted to Netflix’s No. 1 show spot on Wednesday, July 29. FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows it sitting at No. 1 all the way through Aug. 7, only dipping to No. 2 on the 8th, giving it plenty of time to become the most-watched show of the week.

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Polymarket traders bet big that the series would be named the No. 1 show in the country, giving it overwhelming odds throughout the week of doing so. The high percentile (94%) dropped to 54% for a brief period of time on Friday, but quickly shot back up even higher (95.5%) that same day. By Tuesday, odds it would be named the most-watched Netflix show rose to 99%.

Other shows included on Polymarket’s spread include Season 3 of My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 2 of Ransom Canyon and the debut season of The Hawk, which reigned supreme at No. 1 for two weeks after it premiered earlier this summer. All three of those shows made Netflix’s Top 10 list, but didn’t have enough momentum to be named No. 1 overall.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S. (Aug. 3-9)

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 The Bombing of Pan Am 103 Raw 2026 – August 3, 2026 Best Medicine Season 1 Ransom Canyon Season 2 Ms. Rachel Season 1 The Hawk Season 1 I Will Find You Danny Go! Season 1

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