‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Is Pregnant and Returning for Season 35 — See Her Celebrity Partner

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is returning for Season 35 — and she’s bringing a plus-one with her!

The 32-year-old dancer is pregnant with her and husband Carson McAllister’s third baby, she announced on Good Morning America on Monday. Saying she is “so incredibly grateful” to become a mom for the third time, she also confirmed that she plans to compete on the upcoming season of DWTS.

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“So my plan is to, as long as the baby is healthy and as long as I’m doing well, then we will compete again on this season on Dancing With the Stars, which is very exciting because I love being a mom more than anything, and I also love to dance,” she told PEOPLE. “I love both. And so if I can do both, then that’s what I want to do.”

She said she’ll be “the first professional dancer to compete being this far along pregnant, which is scary but also exciting.” She said she’s “hoping that if everything goes well and the baby’s healthy, that it’ll be a really great experience.”

As if that news weren’t exciting enough, Carson also revealed her celebrity partner for the season: Guillermo Rodriguez. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star was previously announced as a confirmed candidate earlier this summer.

“It wasn’t on my Bingo card to compete on Dancing with the Stars and be four months pregnant, but I think that it’s a beautiful thing,” Carson told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. “I want to feel empowered. I want to see what my body can do. And hopefully Guillermo will be right there beside me and we can work as a team. And, you know, being a mother is the greatest blessing that I could ever ask for. So I’m very blessed.”

Carson and her husband married on New Year’s Day in 2016. They welcomed their son Leo in 2021 and son Jet in 2023.

Carson and Rodriguez are so far the only confirmed pro-celeb pairing for Season 35 of DWTS. Reality TV stars Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller have been announced as a few of this season’s celebrities, as has Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

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Polymarket traders are betting that either Miller or Higgins will take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season — giving them pretty evenly split odds — though the odds surely will change as more celebrities are confirmed and as the competition actually takes off.

Polymarket traders are also betting on who else will join the cast; so far Love Island USA star Rob Rausch, influencer Ashtin Earle and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter are among the names on the spread. Earle, who is the sister of Season 34 finalist Alix Earle, currently has 51% odds, with Rausch holding 50% odds and McWhorter having 48% odds.

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The full cast and pro pairings will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on GMA, with Season 35 of DWTS premiering Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

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