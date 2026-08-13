‘Big Brother 28’: Who Has the Highest Eviction Odds for Week 5?

Big Brother Houseguests are getting ready to evict the fifth houseguest of Season 28 Thursday night. With Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu and Haley Thogmartin on the block, who will be sent home during the live episode?

After Lala Verrett’s historic Head of Household victory in the iconic wall competition earlier this week, she nominated Barrett, Chuk and Haley for eviction. The trio competed alongside Lala, Kamu Kirk and Dee Valladares in a ’70s-inspired Power of Veto competition, with Kamu ultimately taking home the Golden Power of Veto.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kamu, who said he’s trying to distance himself from his Red Corner alliance with Haley and Chuk, decided not to use the Power of Veto and to keep Lala’s nominations the same. That means Barrett, Chuk and Haley remain on the block and will have one more chance to save themselves with the BB Blockbuster competition during Thursday night’s live episode.

When Kamu hinted to Chuk and Haley that he wasn’t going to use the Veto, it’s clear they were caught off-guard by their former alliance member.

BIG BROTHER on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Haley Thogmartin, Barrett Pfeiffer and Chuk Anyanwu. Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

“If I were to use this Veto on either of you, I would literally be going against just about every single person living with us,” Kamu said in a confessional in the Diary Room. “I’m sorry, but it’s time for me to distance myself. Brother, I’m not using it.”

Chuk told cameras he was “done” with Kamu after that. “Cant believe it,” he said in the Diary Room. “I chose Kamu to play in the Veto. You would assume he would use the Veto on me or Haley. It’s the easiest decision ever. If Kamu doesn’t use this Veto and I survive, I am going to call World War Big Brother.”

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

What are the eviction odds for Big Brother 28 Week 5?

With Barrett, Chuk and Haley on the block, it’s hard to tell who will go home without knowing the results of the Blockbuster competition. Lala has been vocal about wanting to send Haley home this week, but if she wins the Blockbuster, she would be safe.

Despite that, Polymarket traders give Haley the highest odds of going home as of Thursday morning, with a 71% chance of doing so. Chuk is next, with 31% odds, with Barrett taking up the rear with just 3% odds.

Traders will have to keep their eyes peeled to the Blockbuster results Thursday night before going all in to decide who will join the previously evicted Houseguests of Ashley Trail, Rome Seymour, Jason De Puy and Lyric Medeiros.

Big Brother‘s Week 5 live eviction episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.