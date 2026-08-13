Kelly Ripa Reveals She Underwent Painful Surgery That Left Her Unable to Speak for 10 Days



Kelly Ripa might be the world’s best tooth brusher.

But that accolade isn’t the best thing for her profession or her health.

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Over-brushing her pearly whites led to an absence from co-hosting Live! with Kelly and Mark, painful gum surgery, and having to refrain from speaking for nearly two weeks.

On the positive side, it’s unlikely she has any cavities!

Ripa, 55, explained her oral issues in an episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. She confirmed on the podcast – which was recorded prior to her surgery – that the surgery itself is painful and that she is “not allowed to talk for tens days” following the gum graft surgery.

The surgery took place in late July and was something that Ripa told the podcast’s listeners she was supposed to do “five years ago.”

“I brush my teeth too much,” Ripa told the podcast when explaining what led to the surgery. “It’s a good-bad habit. But I’ve caused gum recession down here specifically, and so they have gotta re-gum my gums.”

Ripa, who’s hosted Live! Since 2001, explained that the surgery involves taking skin from the roof of the mouth and grafting it to the gums.

Ouch.

Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband and cohost commented on Kelly’s surgery during a July 27 episode of Live!, telling viewers and audience members: “ … It’s painful. But she famously doesn’t feel pain,” Consuelos said of his wife and her surgery. “When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t use the Novocain. But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad.”

Due to both surgery and recovery, Ripa was absent from her and her husband’s daytime talk show from late July through this week, returning to airwaves Monday, August 10. However, that appearance was pre-recorded. As is customary for the show’s annual summer break, Live! with Kelly and Mark will air pre-recorded episodes until returning to live episodes to commence the show’s 39th season following Labor Day. That’s likely to be the first time Ripa discusses her gum surgery on-air.

Consider it a chance for viewers to brush up on what they missed throughout summer.