Exciting Update on a ‘Glee’ Reboot or Revival

Go ahead and start re-familiarizing yourselves with those vocal exercises because Glee might be on its way back.

In one form or another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Ryan Murphy, one of the creators of Glee, Fox’s popular comedy/drama/musical series that aired for six seasons. In a long-ranging interview, Murphy dropped some hints that would be music to the ears of Glee fans.

“It’s something to consider,” Murphy told THR after being asked about what’s next for the creator. “For many, many people now in their 20s, they grew up on that show and it meant something to them. The music meant something.

“So, let’s kick it around and see what we get. It’s always about the story for me. What’s the story? Do I want to tell the story now? Sometimes I want to wait.”

Murphy then noted that he’s most interested in bringing jobs and production back to Los Angeles and anything he creates would be aimed at doing just that. A Glee reboot or revival would seem to fit the need for production and jobs in LA, though Murphy did not comment any further on the possibility of a Glee return.

If the TV series does make a comeback, it won’t be in the immediate future. Murphy’s already slated to begin shooting a vampire story in Europe beginning this December.

After that, we can hope that he takes a bite out of a Glee return.

The series has been off the air since the finale aired on March 20, 2015. In it’s 121 episode run from 2009 – 2015, Glee claimed six Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. Among the show’s guest stars were Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Demi Lovato and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Glee also birthed multiple live concert tours, a concert film, and millions of albums sold worldwide featuring music from the series. None of which would sound as sweet as a return to television and/or streaming.