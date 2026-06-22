Traders Predict a New Show Will Take Over Netflix’s TV Charts This Week

It looks like Netflix will have a new show in its top spot this week.

After Michael Jackson: The Verdict enjoyed multiple weeks as the streamer’s No. 1 show in the United States, Polymarket is predicting that when Netflix announces its Top 10 list for the week of June 15-21, the most-watched show will be I Will Find You.

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In fact, a scenario on the predictions market is giving the drama series an outstanding 99% chance of being named the top-watched show on the platform for the week.

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Data from FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data across various streaming platforms, supports Polymarket’s prediction. According to FlixPatrol, I Will Find You debuted at Netflix’s No. 1 spot on Friday and has maintained that spot through the weekend.

I Will Find You is the latest series from bestselling novelist Harlan Coben. Based on Coben’s book of the same name, I Will Find You stars Sam Worthington as a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may still be alive, compelling him to escape and uncover the truth.

Though Polymarket isn’t giving any other shows much of a chance of taking the top spot, those honorable mentions include Netflix’s take on Survivor, Outlast: The Jungle (1%) as well as The Witness (1%), both of which have been highly-watched shows since their premieres this month.

Not included in Polymarket’s scenario is The Polygamist, a South African drama that FlixPatrol sees at No. 2 in the US. In FlixPatrol’s No. 3 Netflix spot in the country is America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but Polymarket gives that new show less than 1% odds of being the top show of the week.

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Bettors will have to wait until Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET when Netflix updates its Top 10 list to find out which show will prevail as the winner.

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