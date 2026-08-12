How You Can Place Bets on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Box Office Results

News flash – a brand new Spider-Man movie has hit theaters.

Unless your thumbs are incapable of scrolling social media or your TV’s been on the fritz for the last month, you already knew that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released to the masses.

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Spidey’s just about everywhere. That’s what happens nearly every time Marvel releases a superhero movie. Add in the fact that the movie has about as many A-listers as an Oscar’s red carpet (that means you, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo) and people are going to be talking about what’s going on in the Spider-Verse.

And theaters aren’t the only place you can get in on the Peter Parker action. Considering the cost of a movie, the necessary popcorn and a gigantic soda, that might be a good thing. But I digress.

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Anyway, fans and bettors alike can get their Spidey fix by heading over to Polymarket to wager on the box office results of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Once there, bettors will find more options than your local cinema’s overpriced concession stand.

Some of the options related to the movie that can be wagered on are the movie’s total domestic gross by the end of August, highest grossing movie of 2026, whether another movie in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will be delayed and more.

For those of you scoring at home, the next movie in the franchise, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently slated to hit theaters June 18, 2027. But nearly half of bettors see that release date being pushed back.

Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse be delayed?

As for the other bets related to the current Spidey film on Polymarket, betting on a big box office appears to be the play. Per The Numbers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed more than $360 million on its opening weekend. The worldwide box office for the film has already surpassed $1.65 billion since premiering the last week in July. It’s worldwide box office number currently makes it the highest-grossing film of 2026.

Not exactly a tangled web for whomever’s handling the Spider-Man franchise’s financials.

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