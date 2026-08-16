Lifetime has done it again: One of the network’s movies is outperforming Netflix’s latest originals.

Netflix licensed another one of their low-budget true crime dramas, and the flick in question is now taking over the film chart.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 16, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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3. The Last House

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Official Synopsis: “A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.”

2. Don’t Say Good Luck

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Official Synopsis: “In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.”

1. The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story

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Official Synopsis: “Monica meets Anthony online, and believes she’s finally found a real connection. She then decides to meet Anthony in person but is unaware Anthony harbors a dangerous secret – he’s a serial killer preying on women through dating apps.”

Polymarket Netflix Odds Revealed

As usual, Polymarket has an open odds market for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?” The Dating App Killer is not the top choice, but there’s an easy explaination for that.

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Polymarket realizes that The Last House will likely win the week, despite not being No. 1 this weekend. The reasoning? The movie has been available/charting high for the full accounting period, unlike The Dating App Killer.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "The Last House" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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