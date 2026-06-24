New Thriller Series Skyrockets to Netflix’s No. 1 Spot of the Week

A new show is taking over the Netflix charts this week in a big way!

When Netflix announced its Top 10 list of shows in the United States on Tuesday afternoon for the week of June 15-21, last week’s No. 1, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, had sunk all the way to No. 7, with I Will Find You, a new limited series, taking its place at the top.

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Polymarket traders saw the switchup coming, giving I Will Find You a 99% chance of taking the top spot. FlixPatrol, which tracks data from various streaming platforms, shows I Will Find You still sitting at No. 1 even a few days removed from the week. In fact, the show premiered at the No. 1 spot last Friday and hasn’t budged since.

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Variety reports that in its first four days on the streamer, I Will Find You scored 24 million views in its first four days — Netflix’s biggest series debut of 2026.

I Will Find You is Netflix’s latest series adapted from a novel from bestselling author Harlan Coben. In the thriller series, Sam Worthington (Avatar, Hacksaw Ridge) stars as David Burroughs, a father imprisoned for his son’s murder but who receives evidence suggesting his child may still be alive. He embarks on a quest to escape and uncover the truth.

Coben has a creative partnership with Netflix, which hosts 13 adaptations of his books and will also be home to the forthcoming Myron Bolitar TV show. His latest adaptation, Run Away, spent four weeks on the global top 10 chart and earned 38 million views in that time frame.

Other shows on Netflix’s Top 10 list for the week of June 15-21 include The Polygamist, Outlast: The Jungle and Season 3 of AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Polymarket traders did not see the rise of The Polygamist coming, as it wasn’t even included in the betting scenario for the week. The Polygamist is a new South African series in which social media darling Joyce is the picture of marital perfection — until her cheating husband’s conquests ignite a scandalous emotional meltdown.

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See the entire list of Netflix’s Top 10 shows below.

Top 10 Netflix Shows in the US (June 15-21)

I Will Find You The Polygamist Outlast: The Jungle AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Raw: 2026 — June 15, 2026 Michael Jackson: The Verdict Ms. Rachel Season 1 The Four Seasons Season 2 Danny Go! Season 1

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