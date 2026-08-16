New Matthew McConaughey Movie Hits Theaters Amidst Busy Box Office

Matthew McConaughey returns with his first theatrical starring role in years amidst a booming time for movie theaters.

He stars in The Rivals of Amziah King, a new drama about a beekeeper (McConaughey) who reunites with his former foster daughter (Angelina LookingGlass). After a heartfelt reunion filled with Americana music and stunning bee interactions, his operation soon faces an unforeseeable setback, and his adopted daughter steps up to settle the score.

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We saw the film at a special screening in Nashville this past week and can safely say it’s one of the better films of 2026 thus far. It does have a lot going on: It’s a story about family, it’s filled with music sequences, there are aspects of a heavy crime movie, and there’s loads of comedy. But writer/director Andrew Patterson had a clear vision and sees it through.

McConaughey is the standout aspect of this two-hander, with LookingGlass also holding her own. Plus, there are some fun songs, with McConaughey playing and singing on several down-home cuts. (And we have proof he performed it himself, in the form of a live performance at the Nashville screening!)

It’s a smaller flick with a limited release right now, but it’s already pulled in $1 million at the box office, according to The Numbers. It is set to expand into wide release next weekend, so check it out if you’re into McConaughey’s work!

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Current Polymarket Box Office Odds

The Rivals of Amziah King has some current tough competition in theaters. As Polymarket showcases, there is a lot of activity in the box office right now.

Bettors predict that The End of Oak Street will land between $20-30 million domestically, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day could reel in another $70 million.

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The Odyssey is also still a money-maker, predicted to land around $21 million. Even PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie could bring in $20 million or so from families across the U.S.

There are no current markets for The Rivals of Amziah King, but we’ll let you know if Polymarket adds one!

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